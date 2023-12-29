amount-spellout.1000 Czech korunas to Turkish liras

Convert CZK to TRY at the real exchange rate

1000 czk
1321.53 try

1.00000 CZK = 1.32153 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:52
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106450.867381425.224.336291.963332.64970.93326
1 USD0.903810.7839451288.13.919283.115629.50850.84345
1 GBP1.15291.275611643.14.99919106.02237.6411.07595
1 KRW0.0007016470.0007763370.00060860610.003042620.06452570.02290850.000654802

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkish Lira
1 CZK1.32153 TRY
5 CZK6.60765 TRY
10 CZK13.21530 TRY
20 CZK26.43060 TRY
50 CZK66.07650 TRY
100 CZK132.15300 TRY
250 CZK330.38250 TRY
500 CZK660.76500 TRY
1000 CZK1321.53000 TRY
2000 CZK2643.06000 TRY
5000 CZK6607.65000 TRY
10000 CZK13215.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TRY0.75670 CZK
5 TRY3.78350 CZK
10 TRY7.56699 CZK
20 TRY15.13398 CZK
50 TRY37.83495 CZK
100 TRY75.66990 CZK
250 TRY189.17475 CZK
500 TRY378.34950 CZK
1000 TRY756.69900 CZK
2000 TRY1513.39800 CZK
5000 TRY3783.49500 CZK
10000 TRY7566.99000 CZK