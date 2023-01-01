10 Czech korunas to Turkmenistani manats

Convert CZK to TMT at the real exchange rate

10 czk
1.57 tmt

1.00000 CZK = 0.15670 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867321.1063591.96211.463481.617230.93316518.7825
1 GBP1.1529811.2756106.0311.687361.864641.0759221.6559
1 USD0.903850.783945183.12211.32281.461770.843416.977
1 INR0.0108740.009431240.012030510.01591390.01758590.01014650.204242

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Turkmenistani Manat
1 CZK0.15670 TMT
5 CZK0.78352 TMT
10 CZK1.56704 TMT
20 CZK3.13408 TMT
50 CZK7.83520 TMT
100 CZK15.67040 TMT
250 CZK39.17600 TMT
500 CZK78.35200 TMT
1000 CZK156.70400 TMT
2000 CZK313.40800 TMT
5000 CZK783.52000 TMT
10000 CZK1567.04000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TMT6.38146 CZK
5 TMT31.90730 CZK
10 TMT63.81460 CZK
20 TMT127.62920 CZK
50 TMT319.07300 CZK
100 TMT638.14600 CZK
250 TMT1595.36500 CZK
500 TMT3190.73000 CZK
1000 TMT6381.46000 CZK
2000 TMT12762.92000 CZK
5000 TMT31907.30000 CZK
10000 TMT63814.60000 CZK