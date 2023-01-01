5 Czech korunas to Tajikistani somonis

Convert CZK to TJS at the real exchange rate

5 czk
2.45 tjs

1.00000 CZK = 0.48945 TJS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867321.1063591.96211.463481.617230.93316518.7825
1 GBP1.1529811.2756106.0311.687361.864641.0759221.6559
1 USD0.903850.783945183.12211.32281.461770.843416.977
1 INR0.0108740.009431240.012030510.01591390.01758590.01014650.204242

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Tajikistani Somoni
1 CZK0.48945 TJS
5 CZK2.44726 TJS
10 CZK4.89452 TJS
20 CZK9.78904 TJS
50 CZK24.47260 TJS
100 CZK48.94520 TJS
250 CZK122.36300 TJS
500 CZK244.72600 TJS
1000 CZK489.45200 TJS
2000 CZK978.90400 TJS
5000 CZK2447.26000 TJS
10000 CZK4894.52000 TJS
Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Czech Republic Koruna
1 TJS2.04310 CZK
5 TJS10.21550 CZK
10 TJS20.43100 CZK
20 TJS40.86200 CZK
50 TJS102.15500 CZK
100 TJS204.31000 CZK
250 TJS510.77500 CZK
500 TJS1021.55000 CZK
1000 TJS2043.10000 CZK
2000 TJS4086.20000 CZK
5000 TJS10215.50000 CZK
10000 TJS20431.00000 CZK