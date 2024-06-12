Czech koruna to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Tajikistani somonis is currently 0,474 today, reflecting a 0.560% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.997% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 0,483 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,469 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.839% increase in value.