Czech koruna to Thai bahts exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Thai bahts is currently 1,597 today, reflecting a -0.326% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.906% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Thai bahts has fluctuated between a high of 1,620 on 05-06-2024 and a low of 1,593 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a -0.454% decrease in value.