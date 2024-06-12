Czech koruna to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Swedish kronor is currently 0,456 today, reflecting a -0.279% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.608% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0,463 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,455 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.382% increase in value.