Czech koruna to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 0,360 today, reflecting a -0.844% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.117% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,372 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,358 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 1.482% increase in value.