Czech koruna to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 327,457 today, reflecting a -0.197% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.155% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 334,295 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 326,390 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.611% decrease in value.