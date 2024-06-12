Czech koruna to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Norwegian kroner is currently 0,465 today, reflecting a -0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.216% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0,470 on 09-06-2024 and a low of 0,463 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.374% increase in value.