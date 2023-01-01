20 Czech korunas to Nigerian nairas

Convert CZK to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 czk
804.06 ngn

1.00000 CZK = 40.20300 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:09
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867961.1065592.01551.463691.617170.9331618.7855
1 GBP1.1521311.2749106.0151.686371.863211.0751221.6435
1 USD0.90370.784375183.15531.322751.461450.8432516.9766
1 INR0.01086770.009432650.012025710.0159070.0175750.01014070.204155

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Nigerian Naira
1 CZK40.20300 NGN
5 CZK201.01500 NGN
10 CZK402.03000 NGN
20 CZK804.06000 NGN
50 CZK2010.15000 NGN
100 CZK4020.30000 NGN
250 CZK10050.75000 NGN
500 CZK20101.50000 NGN
1000 CZK40203.00000 NGN
2000 CZK80406.00000 NGN
5000 CZK201015.00000 NGN
10000 CZK402030.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NGN0.02487 CZK
5 NGN0.12437 CZK
10 NGN0.24874 CZK
20 NGN0.49747 CZK
50 NGN1.24368 CZK
100 NGN2.48737 CZK
250 NGN6.21842 CZK
500 NGN12.43685 CZK
1000 NGN24.87370 CZK
2000 NGN49.74740 CZK
5000 NGN124.36850 CZK
10000 NGN248.73700 CZK