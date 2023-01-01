2000 Czech korunas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

Convert CZK to MRU at the real exchange rate

2000 czk
3522.64 mru

1.00000 CZK = 1.76132 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106650.868211425.484.3385592.027532.65170.93329
1 USD0.9036510.784561288.13.920483.158629.5050.8433
1 GBP1.15181.274611641.814.99712105.99437.60711.07496
1 KRW0.000701520.0007763370.00060908310.003043550.06455910.02290580.000654685

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CZK1.76132 MRU
5 CZK8.80660 MRU
10 CZK17.61320 MRU
20 CZK35.22640 MRU
50 CZK88.06600 MRU
100 CZK176.13200 MRU
250 CZK440.33000 MRU
500 CZK880.66000 MRU
1000 CZK1761.32000 MRU
2000 CZK3522.64000 MRU
5000 CZK8806.60000 MRU
10000 CZK17613.20000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MRU0.56775 CZK
5 MRU2.83877 CZK
10 MRU5.67754 CZK
20 MRU11.35508 CZK
50 MRU28.38770 CZK
100 MRU56.77540 CZK
250 MRU141.93850 CZK
500 MRU283.87700 CZK
1000 MRU567.75400 CZK
2000 MRU1135.50800 CZK
5000 MRU2838.77000 CZK
10000 MRU5677.54000 CZK