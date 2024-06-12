Czech koruna to Mauritanian ouguiyas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Mauritanian ouguiyas is currently 1,711 today, reflecting a 0.118% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -1.001% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Mauritanian ouguiyas has fluctuated between a high of 1,752 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 1,701 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.862% increase in value.