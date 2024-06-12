Czech koruna to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Mongolian tugriks is currently 147,086 today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.952% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 149,885 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 146,438 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.615% decrease in value.