Czech koruna to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Macedonian denars is currently 2,496 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.195% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 2,511 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 2,480 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.632% increase in value.