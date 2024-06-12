Czech koruna to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Malagasy ariaries is currently 193,793 today, reflecting a -0.517% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.625% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 197,776 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 192,910 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.706% increase in value.