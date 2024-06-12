Czech koruna to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to South Korean wons is currently 59,899 today, reflecting a -0.303% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.716% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 60,745 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 59,772 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.278% increase in value.