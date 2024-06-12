Czech koruna to Jamaican dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Czech koruna to Jamaican dollars history summary. This is the Czech koruna (CZK) to Jamaican dollars (JMD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CZK and JMD historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.
Loading
Czech koruna to Jamaican dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Jamaican dollars is currently 6,773 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.953% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Jamaican dollars has fluctuated between a high of 6,912 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 6,739 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Czech korunas to Jamaican dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.