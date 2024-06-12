Czech koruna to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Gambian dalasis is currently 2,951 today, reflecting a -0.257% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.569% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 3,018 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,932 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.130% increase in value.