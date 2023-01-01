5 Czech korunas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert CZK to GHS at the real exchange rate

5 czk
2.61 ghs

1.00000 CZK = 0.52124 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:05
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868771.1067592.02521.463621.617940.9331118.7885
1 GBP1.1510511.27395105.9281.684741.862361.0740621.627
1 USD0.903550.78496183.1491.322451.461880.843116.9763
1 INR0.01086660.00944040.012026610.01590460.01758150.01013960.204167

How to convert Czech korunas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Ghanaian Cedi
1 CZK0.52124 GHS
5 CZK2.60618 GHS
10 CZK5.21236 GHS
20 CZK10.42472 GHS
50 CZK26.06180 GHS
100 CZK52.12360 GHS
250 CZK130.30900 GHS
500 CZK260.61800 GHS
1000 CZK521.23600 GHS
2000 CZK1042.47200 GHS
5000 CZK2606.18000 GHS
10000 CZK5212.36000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Czech Republic Koruna
1 GHS1.91852 CZK
5 GHS9.59260 CZK
10 GHS19.18520 CZK
20 GHS38.37040 CZK
50 GHS95.92600 CZK
100 GHS191.85200 CZK
250 GHS479.63000 CZK
500 GHS959.26000 CZK
1000 GHS1918.52000 CZK
2000 GHS3837.04000 CZK
5000 GHS9592.60000 CZK
10000 GHS19185.20000 CZK