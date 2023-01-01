50 Czech korunas to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert CZK to CVE at the real exchange rate

50 czk
224,10 cve

1.00000 CZK = 4.48207 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689351.1066592.0171.463771.618970.93324518.7877
1 GBP1.1508311.2736105.8991.684591.863211.0740121.622
1 USD0.90360.785176183.14911.32271.462950.8432516.9771
1 INR0.01086760.009442990.012026610.01590760.01759430.01014140.204177

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CZK4.48207 CVE
5 CZK22.41035 CVE
10 CZK44.82070 CVE
20 CZK89.64140 CVE
50 CZK224.10350 CVE
100 CZK448.20700 CVE
250 CZK1120.51750 CVE
500 CZK2241.03500 CVE
1000 CZK4482.07000 CVE
2000 CZK8964.14000 CVE
5000 CZK22410.35000 CVE
10000 CZK44820.70000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CVE0.22311 CZK
5 CVE1.11556 CZK
10 CVE2.23111 CZK
20 CVE4.46222 CZK
50 CVE11.15555 CZK
100 CVE22.31110 CZK
250 CVE55.77775 CZK
500 CVE111.55550 CZK
1000 CVE223.11100 CZK
2000 CVE446.22200 CZK
5000 CVE1115.55500 CZK
10000 CVE2231.11000 CZK