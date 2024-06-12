Czech koruna to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 4,483 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a 0.247% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 4,511 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4,466 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.457% decrease in value.