Czech koruna to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Costa Rican colóns is currently 23,077 today, reflecting a -0.162% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.978% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 23,514 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 22,956 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.638% decrease in value.