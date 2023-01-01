5000 Czech korunas to Belarusian rubles

Convert CZK to BYN at the real exchange rate

5000 czk
738.90 byn

1.00000 CZK = 0.14778 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689451.106692.0111.463641.619850.93330518.7854
1 GBP1.1508211.2735105.8881.684391.864161.0740721.6187
1 USD0.903650.785238183.14751.322651.463810.8433516.9758
1 INR0.01086830.009443910.012026810.01590730.01760490.01014280.204165

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Belarusian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BYN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BYN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Belarusian Ruble
1 CZK0.14778 BYN
5 CZK0.73890 BYN
10 CZK1.47781 BYN
20 CZK2.95562 BYN
50 CZK7.38905 BYN
100 CZK14.77810 BYN
250 CZK36.94525 BYN
500 CZK73.89050 BYN
1000 CZK147.78100 BYN
2000 CZK295.56200 BYN
5000 CZK738.90500 BYN
10000 CZK1477.81000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BYN6.76675 CZK
5 BYN33.83375 CZK
10 BYN67.66750 CZK
20 BYN135.33500 CZK
50 BYN338.33750 CZK
100 BYN676.67500 CZK
250 BYN1691.68750 CZK
500 BYN3383.37500 CZK
1000 BYN6766.75000 CZK
2000 BYN13533.50000 CZK
5000 BYN33833.75000 CZK
10000 BYN67667.50000 CZK