Czech koruna to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Belarusian rubles is currently 0,142 today, reflecting a -0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.052% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0,145 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 0,142 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 1.003% increase in value.