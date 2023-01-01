amount-spellout.10000 Czech korunas to Botswanan pulas

Convert CZK to BWP at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
5998.79 bwp

1.00000 CZK = 0.59988 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:36
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106650.868931425.484.3381592.024932.64230.933305
1 USD0.9036510.7851761288.13.9200583.156329.49650.84335
1 GBP1.150841.273611640.524.99252105.90837.56671.07409
1 KRW0.000701520.0007763370.00060956110.003043280.06455730.02289920.000654724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Botswanan Pula
1 CZK0.59988 BWP
5 CZK2.99940 BWP
10 CZK5.99879 BWP
20 CZK11.99758 BWP
50 CZK29.99395 BWP
100 CZK59.98790 BWP
250 CZK149.96975 BWP
500 CZK299.93950 BWP
1000 CZK599.87900 BWP
2000 CZK1199.75800 BWP
5000 CZK2999.39500 BWP
10000 CZK5998.79000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BWP1.66700 CZK
5 BWP8.33500 CZK
10 BWP16.67000 CZK
20 BWP33.34000 CZK
50 BWP83.35000 CZK
100 BWP166.70000 CZK
250 BWP416.75000 CZK
500 BWP833.50000 CZK
1000 BWP1667.00000 CZK
2000 BWP3334.00000 CZK
5000 BWP8335.00000 CZK
10000 BWP16670.00000 CZK