Czech koruna to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Botswanan pulas is currently 0,596 today, reflecting a -0.202% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.689% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0,610 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,594 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.498% decrease in value.