amount-spellout.1000 Czech korunas to Bulgarian levs

Convert CZK to BGN at the real exchange rate

1.000 czk
79,12 bgn

1.00000 CZK = 0.07912 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bulgarian Lev
1 CZK0.07912 BGN
5 CZK0.39558 BGN
10 CZK0.79116 BGN
20 CZK1.58231 BGN
50 CZK3.95578 BGN
100 CZK7.91155 BGN
250 CZK19.77888 BGN
500 CZK39.55775 BGN
1000 CZK79.11550 BGN
2000 CZK158.23100 BGN
5000 CZK395.57750 BGN
10000 CZK791.15500 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BGN12.63980 CZK
5 BGN63.19900 CZK
10 BGN126.39800 CZK
20 BGN252.79600 CZK
50 BGN631.99000 CZK
100 BGN1263.98000 CZK
250 BGN3159.95000 CZK
500 BGN6319.90000 CZK
1000 BGN12639.80000 CZK
2000 BGN25279.60000 CZK
5000 BGN63199.00000 CZK
10000 BGN126398.00000 CZK