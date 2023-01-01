amount-spellout.1000 Czech korunas to Argentine pesos

Convert CZK to ARS at the real exchange rate

1000 czk
36191.40 ars

1.00000 CZK = 36.19140 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:16
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692251.1069592.05221.463941.619890.93297518.7885
1 GBP1.1504511.2735105.9021.68421.863611.0733421.6154
1 USD0.90340.785238183.15841.32251.463380.842816.9732
1 INR0.01086340.009442670.012025210.01590340.01759750.01013490.204107

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Argentine Peso
1 CZK36.19140 ARS
5 CZK180.95700 ARS
10 CZK361.91400 ARS
20 CZK723.82800 ARS
50 CZK1809.57000 ARS
100 CZK3619.14000 ARS
250 CZK9047.85000 ARS
500 CZK18095.70000 ARS
1000 CZK36191.40000 ARS
2000 CZK72382.80000 ARS
5000 CZK180957.00000 ARS
10000 CZK361914.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ARS0.02763 CZK
5 ARS0.13815 CZK
10 ARS0.27631 CZK
20 ARS0.55262 CZK
50 ARS1.38155 CZK
100 ARS2.76309 CZK
250 ARS6.90773 CZK
500 ARS13.81545 CZK
1000 ARS27.63090 CZK
2000 ARS55.26180 CZK
5000 ARS138.15450 CZK
10000 ARS276.30900 CZK