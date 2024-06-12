Czech koruna to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Czech koruna to Argentine pesos is currently 39,288 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Czech koruna has remained relatively stable, with a -0.411% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Czech koruna to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 39,875 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 39,121 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.642% decrease in value.