Cape Verdean escudo to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo to Guyanaese dollars is currently 2,023 today, reflecting a -0.312% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -1.493% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2,060 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2,020 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.463% decrease in value.