Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدولار الغياني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدولار الغياني is currently ٢٫٠٥٩ today, reflecting a -0.112% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Cape Verdean escudo has remained relatively stable, with a -0.240% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Cape Verdean escudo إلى الدولار الغياني has fluctuated between a high of ٢٫٠٦٩ on 05-08-2024 and a low of ٢٫٠٥٧ on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -0.245% decrease in value.