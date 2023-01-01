50 Colombian pesos to Ugandan shillings

Convert COP to UGX at the real exchange rate

50 cop
49 ugx

1.00000 COP = 0.98164 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868981.106591.82911.463731.619580.93480518.7553
1 GBP1.1507711.2734105.681.684521.863881.0757521.5843
1 USD0.903750.785299182.99061.322851.46370.844516.9501
1 INR0.01088980.009462510.012049610.01593980.01763690.01017590.204241

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Ugandan Shilling
1 COP0.98164 UGX
5 COP4.90821 UGX
10 COP9.81642 UGX
20 COP19.63284 UGX
50 COP49.08210 UGX
100 COP98.16420 UGX
250 COP245.41050 UGX
500 COP490.82100 UGX
1000 COP981.64200 UGX
2000 COP1963.28400 UGX
5000 COP4908.21000 UGX
10000 COP9816.42000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Colombian Peso
1 UGX1.01870 COP
5 UGX5.09350 COP
10 UGX10.18700 COP
20 UGX20.37400 COP
50 UGX50.93500 COP
100 UGX101.87000 COP
250 UGX254.67500 COP
500 UGX509.35000 COP
1000 UGX1018.70000 COP
2000 UGX2037.40000 COP
5000 UGX5093.50000 COP
10000 UGX10187.00000 COP