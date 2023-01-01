5000 Colombian pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert COP to SZL at the real exchange rate

5000 cop
24.07 szl

1.00000 COP = 0.00481 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.903951.32290.7854841.464241.3203555.49418.5574
1 EUR1.1062511.463460.868891.619811.4606461.390220.5291
1 CAD0.7559150.68331310.5937591.106840.99807241.948714.0278
1 GBP1.27311.150891.6841811.864121.6809470.649423.6254

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 COP0.00481 SZL
5 COP0.02407 SZL
10 COP0.04814 SZL
20 COP0.09628 SZL
50 COP0.24070 SZL
100 COP0.48140 SZL
250 COP1.20349 SZL
500 COP2.40698 SZL
1000 COP4.81395 SZL
2000 COP9.62790 SZL
5000 COP24.06975 SZL
10000 COP48.13950 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Colombian Peso
1 SZL207.73000 COP
5 SZL1038.65000 COP
10 SZL2077.30000 COP
20 SZL4154.60000 COP
50 SZL10386.50000 COP
100 SZL20773.00000 COP
250 SZL51932.50000 COP
500 SZL103865.00000 COP
1000 SZL207730.00000 COP
2000 SZL415460.00000 COP
5000 SZL1038650.00000 COP
10000 SZL2077300.00000 COP