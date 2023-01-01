amount-spellout.1000 Colombian pesos to Nigerian nairas

Convert COP to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
234.50 ngn

1.00000 COP = 0.23450 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:19
How to convert Colombian pesos to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Nigerian Naira
1 COP0.23450 NGN
5 COP1.17253 NGN
10 COP2.34505 NGN
20 COP4.69010 NGN
50 COP11.72525 NGN
100 COP23.45050 NGN
250 COP58.62625 NGN
500 COP117.25250 NGN
1000 COP234.50500 NGN
2000 COP469.01000 NGN
5000 COP1172.52500 NGN
10000 COP2345.05000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Colombian Peso
1 NGN4.26430 COP
5 NGN21.32150 COP
10 NGN42.64300 COP
20 NGN85.28600 COP
50 NGN213.21500 COP
100 NGN426.43000 COP
250 NGN1066.07500 COP
500 NGN2132.15000 COP
1000 NGN4264.30000 COP
2000 NGN8528.60000 COP
5000 NGN21321.50000 COP
10000 NGN42643.00000 COP