1 Colombian peso to Myanmar kyats

Convert COP to MMK at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.54 mmk

1.00000 COP = 0.54487 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
How to convert Colombian pesos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Myanma Kyat
1 COP0.54487 MMK
5 COP2.72437 MMK
10 COP5.44873 MMK
20 COP10.89746 MMK
50 COP27.24365 MMK
100 COP54.48730 MMK
250 COP136.21825 MMK
500 COP272.43650 MMK
1000 COP544.87300 MMK
2000 COP1089.74600 MMK
5000 COP2724.36500 MMK
10000 COP5448.73000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Colombian Peso
1 MMK1.83529 COP
5 MMK9.17645 COP
10 MMK18.35290 COP
20 MMK36.70580 COP
50 MMK91.76450 COP
100 MMK183.52900 COP
250 MMK458.82250 COP
500 MMK917.64500 COP
1000 MMK1835.29000 COP
2000 MMK3670.58000 COP
5000 MMK9176.45000 COP
10000 MMK18352.90000 COP