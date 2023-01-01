amount-spellout.1000 Colombian pesos to Danish kroner

Convert COP to DKK at the real exchange rate

1000 cop
1.75 dkk

1.00000 COP = 0.00175 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.903751.323050.7856081.463271.319955.49418.552
1 EUR1.1065511.464020.869321.619181.4605461.406920.5287
1 CAD0.7558290.6830510.5937851.105980.99761941.94414.0221
1 GBP1.27291.150321.6841111.86261.680170.638323.6148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Danish Krone
1 COP0.00175 DKK
5 COP0.00874 DKK
10 COP0.01747 DKK
20 COP0.03495 DKK
50 COP0.08737 DKK
100 COP0.17474 DKK
250 COP0.43686 DKK
500 COP0.87371 DKK
1000 COP1.74743 DKK
2000 COP3.49486 DKK
5000 COP8.73715 DKK
10000 COP17.47430 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Colombian Peso
1 DKK572.27000 COP
5 DKK2861.35000 COP
10 DKK5722.70000 COP
20 DKK11445.40000 COP
50 DKK28613.50000 COP
100 DKK57227.00000 COP
250 DKK143067.50000 COP
500 DKK286135.00000 COP
1000 DKK572270.00000 COP
2000 DKK1144540.00000 COP
5000 DKK2861350.00000 COP
10000 DKK5722700.00000 COP