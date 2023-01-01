1 Colombian peso to Cape Verdean escudos

Convert COP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.03 cve

1.00000 COP = 0.02593 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 COP0.02593 CVE
5 COP0.12965 CVE
10 COP0.25929 CVE
20 COP0.51859 CVE
50 COP1.29647 CVE
100 COP2.59294 CVE
250 COP6.48235 CVE
500 COP12.96470 CVE
1000 COP25.92940 CVE
2000 COP51.85880 CVE
5000 COP129.64700 CVE
10000 COP259.29400 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Colombian Peso
1 CVE38.56620 COP
5 CVE192.83100 COP
10 CVE385.66200 COP
20 CVE771.32400 COP
50 CVE1928.31000 COP
100 CVE3856.62000 COP
250 CVE9641.55000 COP
500 CVE19283.10000 COP
1000 CVE38566.20000 COP
2000 CVE77132.40000 COP
5000 CVE192831.00000 COP
10000 CVE385662.00000 COP