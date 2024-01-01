Convert CHF to XOF at the real exchange rate

250 Swiss francs to CFA francs BCEAO

250 chf
1,70,067 xof

SFr.1.000 CHF = CFA680.3 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.6051.3761.513157.111.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.8131.4781.626168.781.749
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5221.7531.928200.1742.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CHF680,26600 XOF
5 CHF3.401,33000 XOF
10 CHF6.802,66000 XOF
20 CHF13.605,32000 XOF
50 CHF34.013,30000 XOF
100 CHF68.026,60000 XOF
250 CHF170.066,50000 XOF
500 CHF340.133,00000 XOF
1000 CHF680.266,00000 XOF
2000 CHF1.360.532,00000 XOF
5000 CHF3.401.330,00000 XOF
10000 CHF6.802.660,00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Swiss Franc
1 XOF0,00147 CHF
5 XOF0,00735 CHF
10 XOF0,01470 CHF
20 XOF0,02940 CHF
50 XOF0,07350 CHF
100 XOF0,14700 CHF
250 XOF0,36750 CHF
500 XOF0,73500 CHF
1000 XOF1,47001 CHF
2000 XOF2,94002 CHF
5000 XOF7,35005 CHF
10000 XOF14,70010 CHF