Swiss franc to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0,874 today, reflecting a -0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.600% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0,880 on 04-06-2024 and a low of 0,874 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.188% increase in value.