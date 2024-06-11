Swiss franc to Omani rials exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Omani rials is currently 0,429 today, reflecting a -0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.824% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Omani rials has fluctuated between a high of 0,433 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,428 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.