Swiss franc to Norwegian kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Norwegian kroner is currently 11,913 today, reflecting a 0.328% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.375% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Norwegian kroner has fluctuated between a high of 11,987 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 11,808 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.344% increase in value.