Swiss franc to Nicaraguan córdobas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swiss franc to Nicaraguan córdobas history summary. This is the Swiss franc (CHF) to Nicaraguan córdobas (NIO) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CHF and NIO historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.
Swiss franc to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 41,042 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.745% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 41,406 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 40,982 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.
