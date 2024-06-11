Swiss franc to Mauritian rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Mauritian rupees is currently 51,844 today, reflecting a -2.405% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Mauritian rupees has fluctuated between a high of 53,358 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 51,453 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -3.348% decrease in value.