Swiss franc to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Myanmar kyats is currently 2.343,570 today, reflecting a -0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.715% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 2.365,580 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 2.339,140 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.746% decrease in value.