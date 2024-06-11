Swiss franc to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Malagasy ariaries is currently 4.958,340 today, reflecting a -0.542% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 5.019,590 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 4.948,970 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-06-2024, with a 0.739% increase in value.