Swiss franc to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Ghanaian cedis is currently 15,810 today, reflecting a 0.182% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.366% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 15,906 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 15,752 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.