Swiss franc to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Georgian laris is currently 3,192 today, reflecting a -0.044% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 1.738% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 3,204 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 3,128 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.542% decrease in value.