Swiss franc to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Djiboutian francs is currently 197.841 today, reflecting a -0.241% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.910% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 200.015 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 197.588 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.658% decrease in value.