Swiss franc to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Czech korunas is currently 25,642 today, reflecting a 0.465% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.412% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 25,695 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 25,291 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 11-06-2024, with a 0.375% increase in value.