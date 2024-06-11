Swiss franc to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Bangladeshi takas is currently 130,925 today, reflecting a 0.001% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.787% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 132,048 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 130,503 on 09-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.659% decrease in value.